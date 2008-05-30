Clear Armor Brings Apache-Grade Scratch Protection to Your iPhone (But Will It Blend?)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Case-mate has announced the release of a "groundbreaking" new product designed to protect your iPhone, iPod touch, iPod classic (80GB and 160GB) or BlackBerry Curve from scratches using a military-grade Scotchgard film from 3M that was originally designed to protect Apache helicopter blades during Desert Storm. The film is also completely clear, so there are no bulky, ugly cases to contend with. But the real question here is: does it blend? Well, let's find out:

Case-mate's Clear Armor is available now for US$19.99. It may not have been released in time for the iPhone case Battlemodo, but look for a review soon. [case-mate]

