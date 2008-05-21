Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Carriers of Text Message Price Gouging

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

When you do the math on it, sending a text message requires such a tiny amount of bandwidth that, based on data transfer rates, they should round down to free. Clearly, that's not the case, with every single carrier using text messaging as a fun excuse to gouge their customers with insane prices for such a popular feature. Well, people are getting a little sick of paying $0.20 to send 15 characters of text; a class action lawsuit has just been filed against all the major carriers for price gauging.

The suit, which targets AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, Alltel, U.S. Cellular, Cellular South and Virgin Mobile (T Mobile was targeted in a similar suit last week), seeks "recovery for actual and compensatory damages sustained by plaintiffs and others similarly situated. At this time, plaintiffs are specifically seeking recovery against the defendants for unauthorised charges, wrongful collections and unjust enrichment." Its peg is based on charges that people receive from unsolicited texts even if they don't want to have a text message plan at all, but it could have ramifications that reach beyond that. Or not. Something tells me that the carriers won't be giving up their beloved ripoff text plans without a serious fight. [RCR Wireless News via Engadget]

