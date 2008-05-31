Cheap IKEA Furniture Makes One Hell of a Linux Cluster

My IKEA experiences have been pretty hit or miss, but maybe that's just because I wasn't building Linux rendering clusters out of the POÄNG chairs. Because one modder took a US$40 IKEA Helmer set of drawers and shoved in 6 Intel Quad Core processors. His end product featured 24 2.4 Ghz cores and 48GB of RAM. Where an example render on his DualCore Xenon 2.66 Ghz with 4 GB ram took 552 minutes (9.2 h), the IKEA machine breezed through the same task in just 64 minutes. Just don't try to pick up your Helmer case on a weekend. You could seriously die. [Helmer via MAKE]