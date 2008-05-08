Charger Powers Up Gadgets, Illuminates Dark Areas and Really Works Your Calves

We have seen crank powered chargers before, and even one that involves pedalling, but this bizarre contraption really has it all. With a little pedal power you can juice up a wide range of gadgets—and even use the built-in LED on the battery as a flashlight. But what about the health benefits?

Sure, it is Earth-friendly and it could come in handy during a power outage, but the product site is also billing the device as a great upper and lower body workout. And let's face it, there is nothing more satisfying than turning on your MP3 player and knowing that each song was powered by your own sweat and tears. Available for around US$141. [Rakuten via TFTS]