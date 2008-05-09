How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

CDs Get Into the Groove, Do Music the 45RPM Way

This is a story of a not so environmentally friendly, but rather groovy repurposing idea: reusing CDs as records (remember them?) At the UK's Futuresonic festival last week, a guy named Aleks Kolkowski had his vintage record-cutting machine ready to carve sound tracks into old CDs and DVDs. People simply had to turn up with an old disc and a sound file and he'd "overwrite" the CD with a track ready to be played on a turntable. Neat! I'd have been there asking Aleks for a copy of my first ever record (that'll be the theme to Watership Down— I know, I know) on a crappy old AOL CD I found recently. [Futuresonic via DIYDaily via ]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles