How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Carriers Have the iPhone 2, But Leaked Images Are All Fake

Yesterday I was talking with a contact in one of the European carriers that will be selling the iPhone 3G in June. I'm really getting sick of people claiming that they got leaked images while it is painfully obvious that they are fake. Yesterday, a white version appeared and gullible people still believed it may be true, even while it is obvious that it is the same third-party case we saw in black not so long ago. So I asked: "really, do you guys have the iPhone 3G?"

Yes, we have iPhone 3Gs to test with their network and services. However, they are not the actual iPhones.

In other words: their engineers got the guts, but not the iPhone itself in final form. No design features, no leaked photos, no shit. Just the necessary stuff to do field tests. In fact, nobody outside of Cupertino has seen it, except VIP people who have met with His Steveness.

This is exactly what happened when the first iPhone was getting ready to launch in the United States. AT&T people will get part of the hardware, not even the user interface part, to test their service and network.

So even while the final phone may look like these fakes (after all, there's only a limited number of ways to design a touch-screen cellphone,) the fact is that there are no iPhones 3G out there for people to take blurry photos. Security at Apple keeps being as strong as always, so if you people see another allegedly leaked photo of the iPhone 3G, posted somewhere to drive traffic or call for attention or make fun of gullible people, just remember this: no iPhones 3Gs are running rampant around. And friends don't let friends believe in fake shit. [Gizmodo iPhone Coverage]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles