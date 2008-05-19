Canon Patents Fuel Cells (For Cameras, Of Course)

A new patent application by Canon reveals that the company is interested in fuel cell technology for their cameras—or at least feel that they've developed an idea that no one else should use. Wired aptly compares the technology to inkjet printer cartridges, actually using multiple fuel cells to provide varying levels of current depending on camera function. These fuel cells can work alone or combine to tackle the especially power-hungry functions. But as you can see in diagram A, this news leaves the traditional Canon battery grip seething with anger. [Patent via Gadget Lab]