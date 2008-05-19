Canon Patents Fuel Cells (For Cameras, Of Course)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

A new patent application by Canon reveals that the company is interested in fuel cell technology for their cameras—or at least feel that they've developed an idea that no one else should use. Wired aptly compares the technology to inkjet printer cartridges, actually using multiple fuel cells to provide varying levels of current depending on camera function. These fuel cells can work alone or combine to tackle the especially power-hungry functions. But as you can see in diagram A, this news leaves the traditional Canon battery grip seething with anger. [Patent via Gadget Lab]

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

