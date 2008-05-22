Canon Digital Rebel XS/1000D Entry-Level DSLR Specs (Like an XTi + Live View)

More supposed info on the supra-entry level Rebel XS (1000D) DSLR Canon's rumoured to be cooking up as a replacement for the XTi: The specs are just like the XTi, but with Live View tacked on. A 10.1MP Digic III sensor, 7-point AF, 3FPS bursts, 2.5-inch LCD (what, no screen love?), XSi-esque menus and Live View. And of course a "cheap price." We're thinking it'll go toe-to-toe with Sony's a300 on price (less than US$700 for the kit), if not a bit lower, since the specs and positioning are comparable—XSi to a350, XS to a300 and D60. If this thing is real, expect more at Photokina in a few months. [Kamerabild via Photography Bay]