Canon Digital Rebel XS/1000D Entry-Level DSLR Specs (Like an XTi + Live View)

More supposed info on the supra-entry level Rebel XS (1000D) DSLR Canon's rumoured to be cooking up as a replacement for the XTi: The specs are just like the XTi, but with Live View tacked on. A 10.1MP Digic III sensor, 7-point AF, 3FPS bursts, 2.5-inch LCD (what, no screen love?), XSi-esque menus and Live View. And of course a "cheap price." We're thinking it'll go toe-to-toe with Sony's a300 on price (less than US$700 for the kit), if not a bit lower, since the specs and positioning are comparable—XSi to a350, XS to a300 and D60. If this thing is real, expect more at Photokina in a few months. [Kamerabild via Photography Bay]

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

