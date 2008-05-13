Canon Brings Bucket-Shaped Selphy CP770 to US

It was one of those wacky things we thought might not make it to the US but sure enough it has: Canon's CP770 Selphy printer lives, hermit-crab like, inside a bucket. Details of the thing are after the jump, but the US price is US$150. Canon also announced the CP760, which as you can see in the gallery is not as cute, but is "compact" and costs just US$100. Both printers use dye-sub layered printing, now with an "overcoat" technology to help cut back on blurring.

CANON U.S.A. TURNS PRINTING INTO PLAYTIME WITH TWO NEW COMPACT PHOTO PRINTERS New "Basket-Style" Photo Printer Blends Style With Convenience For All Ages LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., May 13, 2008 - Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging, announces two new additions to its line of compact photo printers: the radical SELPHY CP770 and the exciting ultra-compact CP760 Photo Printers. These sensibly sized photo printers tout a fresh, unique design which simplifies printing for all users and makes it easier to print photos instantly, almost anywhere. Whether it's baby's first steps in the nursery or grandma and grandpa's summer road trip, these compact photo printers can provide the whole family with instant memories almost anywhere -all without having to use a computer or camera to download images. These new printers are the perfect choice for anyone who wants to experience the joy of printing photos. The Canon SELPHY CP770 compact photo printer is the cute carry-it-all solution for those looking for a small photo printer for the home or on-the-go. The SELPHY CP770 photo printer comes bundled in a basket-style storage bucket, which not only houses the printer, but also stores coordinating accessories including paper, ink cartridge and power cord. The unique design is the first of its kind and allows consumers to tote the printer virtually anywhere they need to go: summer camp, birthday parties, wedding showers, or a scrapbooking get-together. Canon's new design innovations were created with a focus on improving mobility and usability based on the printers' broad range of uses, including printing photos for family albums, school art projects and scrapbooks. Each printer has larger buttons arranged in a "makes-sense" layout, designed for simplicity and easier navigation through menus. The number of buttons on each printer has been reduced from 12 buttons on previous models, down to nine for more simple functionality. "Canon wants to keep photography fun for the whole family by making it easier for children and adults to print out instant memories and share them with everyone," said Yuichi Ishizuka, senior vice president and general manager, Consumer Imaging Group, Canon U.S.A. "The fun design and ease of use helps make these printers the perfect gift for anyone who wants a new and convenient way to display and share their photographs." Canon SELPHY CP770 Compact Photo Printer The inviting "basket" design and fun colours make this printer appealing for mums, kids, grandparents or anyone who wants access to a photo printer for their entire memory portfolio. At first glance, many might not think of the SELPHY CP770 as a photo printer because its appearance is such a natural fit for a child's playroom or family living room. An on-the-spot photo printer makes a great gift for friends and family, too. The printer is equipped with a 2.5" High-Definition LCD monitor to preview images before printing. The monitor itself has also been angled so that it can be easily viewed, even when sitting at a table that the printer is resting on. The SELPHY CP770 compact photo printer is available in a friendly apricot and crisp white colour. The optional Canon NB-CP2 battery pack, makes it easier than ever to print photos while on the road or camping. The NB-CP2 battery pack can provide hours of printing power before each recharge and has a suggested retail price of $79.991 This printer makes it easier than ever to print out priceless shots taken from a mobile phone or other handheld device2 3. The CP770 compact photo printer supports the new, must-have "IrSimple" feature4 — a high-speed infrared wireless communications standard allowing consumers to wirelessly print snapshots from their mobile phones, PDAs or other digital devices. The printer accepts a wireless infrared signal to transmit photo data from mobile phones and other devices that support this standard. Canon SELPHY CP760 Compact Photo Printer Easy to use, the new Canon SELPHY CP760 compact photo printer helps turn digital images into photography with a compact simple to use design to print great 4x6 inch photographs and make the most out of a digital camera. Now the whole family can crowd around the printer and easily see images on the new 2.5 inch, Thin Film Transistor (TFT) control screen which can be clearly viewed from various angles. The easy-to-view screen also lets users quickly navigate through menus and neatly preview images before printing. The addition of simplified card slots lets users plug in memory cards or print straight from the camera with a USB cord. Portrait Image Optimise & Face Detection Without A Computer New Portrait Image Optimise technology from Canon allows users to correct and improve their image quality all without a computer. When "red-eye" occurs in photos, the CP770 and CP760 printers can automatically determine the position of the red-eye and change the pupils back to a natural colour for printing. The CP770 and CP760 printers can lighten or darken individual areas of an image, making it possible to create a photograph where the face and background are well balanced. These functions will also identify a subject's face inside an image, and correct to the ideal brightness and coloring for "brilliant" images. New and Improved Photo Lamination Both the CP770 and CP760 photo printers feature new overcoat technology to help reduce blurring, and fingerprint smudges. After the yellow, magenta and cyan colours have printed, a special overcoat layer is applied to the image through a proprietary lamination process. Not only does the lamination help to reduce bleeding and blurring of printed photo, it also helps to reduce the risk of water and fingerprint smudges, as well as fading that can be caused by ultraviolet light, gas and other such environmental factors. Canon BU-30 Bluetooth Adaptor Making it even more convenient to print images is the optional Canon BU-30 Bluetooth adaptor. Available for both the SELPHY CP770 and CP760 photo printers for a suggested retail price of $49.991, the BU-30 adaptor allows images to be sent from Bluetooth enabled devices directly to the SELPHY model to be printed2. The SELPHY CP770 and CP760 compact photo printers carry an estimated retail price of $149.99 and $99.991, respectively.