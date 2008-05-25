How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Canon 5D Mark II Field Guide Listed on Amazon, Points Toward Sept. Photokina Announcement

While this isn't the word of God (or Canon), it's another piece in the pile of evidence that the 5D Mark II is on its way, and soon. Amazon has a listing for the Canon EOS 5D Mark II Digital Field Guide by Charlotte Lowrie, who's written field guides for a smorgasbord of other Canon cameras. Unfortunately the pub date is listed as November, which points more toward a late September announce at Photokina than the early June date we'd heard before. Either way, sit tight, 'cause it's coming. [Amazon, Thanks Alex!]

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

