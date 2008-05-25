Canon 5D Mark II Field Guide Listed on Amazon, Points Toward Sept. Photokina Announcement

While this isn't the word of God (or Canon), it's another piece in the pile of evidence that the 5D Mark II is on its way, and soon. Amazon has a listing for the Canon EOS 5D Mark II Digital Field Guide by Charlotte Lowrie, who's written field guides for a smorgasbord of other Canon cameras. Unfortunately the pub date is listed as November, which points more toward a late September announce at Photokina than the early June date we'd heard before. Either way, sit tight, 'cause it's coming. [Amazon, Thanks Alex!]