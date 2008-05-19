Cam-Pod: A Bean-Bag For Your Camera

If you could use one word to describe a digital SLR, chances are "lazy" wouldn't be at the top of your list. That's because most of them are hard-working, solid-performing machines that generally perform above and beyond the call of duty.
So why would you want to buy your camera a beanbag, the lazy man's security blanket? The answer to this riddle lies inside the beanbag's design. For instead of being a place of relaxation and lethargy, the Cam-Pod's four separate sections can be folded up to act like a miniature tripod to keep your camera still.
And because it's a beanbag, not a tripod, it means that you can rest it on objects that usually wouldn't exactly be camera-friendly, like rocks, knives and nuclear weapons.
It comes in two sizes - for both SLRs and compacts - and only costs $25. It works with pretty much any camera and folds up nicely.
The only downside we can see is that it isn't big enough for us to park our large, blogging backsides into for our afternoon siesta. Which is what a beanbag really should be used for, don't you think?
