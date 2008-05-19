Cam-Pod: A Bean-Bag For Your Camera

If you could use one word to describe a digital SLR, chances are "lazy" wouldn't be at the top of your list. That's because most of them are hard-working, solid-performing machines that generally perform above and beyond the call of duty.

So why would you want to buy your camera a beanbag, the lazy man's security blanket? The answer to this riddle lies inside the beanbag's design. For instead of being a place of relaxation and lethargy, the Cam-Pod's four separate sections can be folded up to act like a miniature tripod to keep your camera still.

And because it's a beanbag, not a tripod, it means that you can rest it on objects that usually wouldn't exactly be camera-friendly, like rocks, knives and nuclear weapons.