How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Cam-Pod: A Bean-Bag For Your Camera

campod.jpg

If you could use one word to describe a digital SLR, chances are "lazy" wouldn't be at the top of your list. That's because most of them are hard-working, solid-performing machines that generally perform above and beyond the call of duty.

So why would you want to buy your camera a beanbag, the lazy man's security blanket? The answer to this riddle lies inside the beanbag's design. For instead of being a place of relaxation and lethargy, the Cam-Pod's four separate sections can be folded up to  act like a miniature tripod to keep your camera still.

And because it's a beanbag, not a tripod, it means that you can rest it on objects that usually wouldn't exactly be camera-friendly, like rocks, knives and nuclear weapons.


campod2.jpg

It comes in two sizes - for both SLRs and compacts - and only costs $25. It works with pretty much any camera and folds up nicely.

The only downside we can see is that it isn't big enough for us to park our large, blogging backsides into for our afternoon siesta. Which is what a beanbag really should be used for, don't you think?

[Cam-Pod]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles