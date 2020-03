Not since the USB Food Hub from Solid Alliance have we seen a peripheral that made us actually want to put it in our mouths and swallow. These Cake Royale series drives range from chocolate, to some yellow looking one, to a white one with strawberries on top, and finally a fruity one. Can you tell we went to culinary academy for three years? No price yet, but the release date is sometime in May. [Vavolo via Nexus404]