Cablevision Launching Wireless Broadband Network

I guess Cablevision was feeling a little left out after the WiMaxMegaZord became official with Comcast and Time on board, because they're planning to drop US$350 million on a wireless broadband network for New York. It'll basically be a big Wi-Fi network initially (free for customers), though Cablevision says "ultimately it will be a mobile voice-capable network." Which is the real peg: a quadruple play option with bundled wireless (now just to compete w/ TWC and Comcast, let alone wireless companies). At least hopefully, since a US$350 million glorified Wi-Fi network isn't gonna get 'em very far. [Yahoo!]