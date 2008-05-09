I guess Cablevision was feeling a little left out after the WiMaxMegaZord became official with Comcast and Time on board, because they're planning to drop US$350 million on a wireless broadband network for New York. It'll basically be a big Wi-Fi network initially (free for customers), though Cablevision says "ultimately it will be a mobile voice-capable network." Which is the real peg: a quadruple play option with bundled wireless (now just to compete w/ TWC and Comcast, let alone wireless companies). At least hopefully, since a US$350 million glorified Wi-Fi network isn't gonna get 'em very far. [Yahoo!]
Cablevision Launching Wireless Broadband Network
Trending Stories Right Now
How Deadly Is COVID-19?
With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.