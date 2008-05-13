Buy Designer Laptops for a Good Cause

PC Magazine has partnered with HP and a slew of designers to create nine "computerlicious" (one-of-a-kind) laptops for a charity auction. Available on eBay now (and currently up to about US$100 a pop), 100% of the auctions' proceeds will go to The National Cristina Foundation (they donate used PCs to schools and non-profits). If you've been looking for a good way to make your new laptop a tax deductible endeavor (or if you just really like Paul Frank), head on over to eBay and do some bidding. [eBay and PCMag]