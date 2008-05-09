BUILT Laptop Bag: Water-Resistant, But Not Bulletproof

When it comes to laptop bags and cases, there are traditional-style ones, modern ones and downright unusual ones... we can't decide which to put the new BUILT Laptop Backpack into. It's almost a traditional rucksack, made out of fancy water- and stain-resistant neoprene, but it's shaped to hug your back like a half a bulletproof vest. An image helped by the fact that it's available in Police black or Army green. It does look kinda comfy, and it's got three pockets: for 12-inch to 17-inch laptops, accessories, and whatever fits in the shoulder one. Available now, in two sizes, for US$80. [BUILT via Be Sportier]