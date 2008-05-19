Builds LEGO Model Inside Bag Without Using Telekinesis

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

OK, last LEGO post of the day unless someone builds a crazy ten million-piece model of the Death Star with a working planet-obliterating laser. Tom Williamson—Giz reader and winner of our gadget PSA contest—is one of the 15 finalists of the Lipton YouTube talent contest. His entry: build a LEGO model inside the bag, without opening it. If he wins, he will get US$25,000, which we can only hope he will spend organising a LEGO toga and LEGO bikini party for all Gizmodo readers who vote for him. Or we will go to his house and beat him until he does. Tom, I got your address.

Hello Jesus,

My name is Tom Williamson, I'm a Giz reader, a fellow LEGO fan and a filmmaker. You might remember me from last year with my winning entry from the Gizmodo PSA video contest. I still have that video in my list.

I wanted to shamelessly whore myself to the loyal readers of Gizmodo. I'm a finalist in a youtube contest by Lipton. My submission is me building a LEGO model in the bag.

This is the contest link, where the voting is taking place.

Have a good day and thanks for your time.

Tom

PS, sorry to hear about your lip, that's a seriously ferocious canine :-)

