Bristlebots + Paint = Robo-Pollocks?



At the spring arts ITP show the other day, designer Christian Cerrito had a demonstration which will have had bristlebot designers everywhere smacking their foreheads in a "My god, that's obvious!" manner. He used a big tray, a bunch of the simple and strangely lovable DIY bristlebots and a few gobs of paint and voilà: new artworks were created. There's even some science in there: the random walk of the bots is affected by the viscosity of the paint, so as the painting gets bigger, it gets more complex, in an interestingly chaotic manner. More interesting than Jackson Pollock's splattery art? Well... maybe, if you're a robot geek. [ITP via Bot Junkie]