Brightonnet iPhone Stylus has Bendy Tip for Better Dragging Action

In December, Jesús brought you news of the first stylus designed particularly for the iPhone, or iPod touch: but time has passed, and here's a new one from Brightonnet with an extra trick. It's designed to bend at the neck, facilitating touch-and-drag functions for those with iPhones and chunky fingertips, or who just prefer carrying around a stylus. The nib is made of a special resin that won't damage the screen, and it'll be available in black or silver but sadly doesn't double as a pen. No info on pricing or availability yet. [Brightonnet via Akihabarnews via Oh Gizmo]