Bright-F Clothes Scanner Lets The Blind Hear Colours

Did you know Daredevil's costume was supposed to be black, like the night, instead of bright flaming red? That's because Matt Murdoch is blind, and the bastard couldn't tell one material from another. Did you know I made this story up in order to introduce the Bright-F design, which scans clothing and speaks the colour so you don't match lime green with puke brown. We have a hard enough time dressing ourselves as it is, so we could see this being a tremendous help to the visually impaired. You know, if it were real. [Yanko Design]