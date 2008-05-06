Brightdoor: Well, the Door is Securely Locked, But I Haven't Slept in Days

Remember those Brighthandle Alfa Door handles that would glow green or red depending on whether or not the door was locked? Yeah, that was a pretty clever idea—and clever ideas often don't need much improving. It appears that the folks at Lervik Design don't subscribe to that philosophy considering that they have "improved" upon the concept to include the entire door. My guess is that this concept won't ever see the light of day for many reasons—not the least of which being that it would waste power and make a good night's sleep damn near impossible. [Lervik Design via DVICE]