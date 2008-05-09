Breville ikon Combines Tea and Toast (into Teast)

I doubt that it's all that more space efficient to combine kitchen gadgets, but it can certainly save you a few precious counter plugs. The ikon by Breville combines your toaster with a kettle, the perfect breakfast machine for when your visiting friends from overseas ask for something other than your trademark Egg McMuffin on a plate. At US$130, it's the same price as Breville's LED-gauged standalone toaster. So before dropping any cash, decide if it's more important for you to have hot water or a kitchen that glows as unnaturally bright as your entertainment centre. [product via Techfresh]