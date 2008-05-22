Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Wednesday Night

What a week. Apologies for the slight lack of local posts - I've been at events, in meetings and at CeBIT, and now think I'm getting sick. At least there's plenty of good stuff in the wrap today:

Science Team Make Gut Bacteria Do Math: Living Computers On Way?

This is bad. This is very bad. I can see the demise of humankind in this story...

Montegiro Lusso Turntable Won't Give You Much Change from US$50,000

$50K for a turntable? Does getting rich make you stupid?

CIA Spy Gadgets Revealed: Q Ain't Got Nothin' On Langley

This book sounds awesome. Anybody know if it's out in Australia? (I know I could Google it, but I want someone else to do the hard work for me...

Jet-Powered Batmobile is the Flattest Car Ever

This just reminds me that Dark Knight is coming out soon.

iPhone vs. BlackBerry Bold: The Side-by-Side Photos and Video

It's going to be a good year for smartphones.