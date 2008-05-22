Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Wednesday Night

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

What a week. Apologies for the slight lack of local posts - I've been at events, in meetings and at CeBIT, and now think I'm getting sick. At least there's plenty of good stuff in the wrap today:

Science Team Make Gut Bacteria Do Math: Living Computers On Way?
This is bad. This is very bad. I can see the demise of humankind in this story...

Montegiro Lusso Turntable Won't Give You Much Change from US$50,000
$50K for a turntable? Does getting rich make you stupid?

CIA Spy Gadgets Revealed: Q Ain't Got Nothin' On Langley
This book sounds awesome. Anybody know if it's out in Australia? (I know I could Google it, but I want someone else to do the hard work for me...

Jet-Powered Batmobile is the Flattest Car Ever
This just reminds me that Dark Knight is coming out soon.

iPhone vs. BlackBerry Bold: The Side-by-Side Photos and Video
It's going to be a good year for smartphones.

coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

