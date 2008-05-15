Breakfast Wrap, Best Of Wednesday Night

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Latest 3G iPhone Rumour Brings GPS, Mobile TV, Videoconferencing, into the Equation
The upside is that in a few weeks, we won't have to worry about 3G iPhone rumours because we'll have them in our hot little hands. Hopefully.

Earth Set to Receive Alien Reply, Invasion in 2015?
The third X-Files movie is sure to follow if this happens...

Here's What The Guitar Hero IV Drums Look Like
If Rock Band doesn't hurry up and launch down here, I can see this being popular in Australia

BlackBerry Bold (aka 9000) Will Sync to iTunes
Sure, it's just a rumour at this point, but the number of times I've wished I could sync my PSP or phone to iTunes is too great to count.

Blooming Bidet, Because You Deserve a Remote-Control Toilet
We ALL deserve a remote controlled toilet.

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

