How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Tuesday Night

World's Biggest Airport Opens in Beijing
Can you imagine landing at this airport? It would make the whole 9-hour flight worthwhile!

Mobile Phone Cameras to Go to 8 Megapixels with Ominvision's BSI Sensor?
Hopefully we'll start seeing some more cameraphones with optical zooms and faster shutter speeds too.

How to Build Your Own Sea-Based Country for Fun and Profit
It sounds wonderful, but down the line the same problems are just going to keep rearing their ugly head. But for those first few years, this could be totally worth it.

Microwaving a Mobile Phone Produces Very, Very Unexpected Results
Wanna guess what it is? I reckon it will actually let ET phone home...

The Birth of a Virus, Photographed for First Time
Congratulations mum and dad, it's a VIRUS!

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

