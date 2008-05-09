Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

Probably best to stick with plasma or LCD for the moment...

First Live Shots of Sony Ericsson Paris

It's only when we see live shots of Paris on a Paris in Paris that we need to worry.

Steampunk Going Mainstream?

And with good reason: It looks awesome!

LED Plane Is More Like An R/C Comet

Play with this on a remote desert highway and spook some people into thinking they're about to be abducted... priceless.

100+ iPhone 2 Designs I Guarantee Steve Jobs Won't Unveil Anytime Soon

But wouldn't it be great if he did?