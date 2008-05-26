Breakfast Wrap: Best Of The Weekend

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

XYZ Computer Desk Is the Computer Itself (Verdict: I Want One)
Don't you just love human ingenuity?

Guitar Hero 4 Guitar to Have More Buttons?
I was more excited about Rock Band, but seeing as how they still haven't launched in Australia, GH4 may be getting my ongoing gaming love...

Telstra Exec's 42Mbps iPhone Claims Are All But Impossible
Considering Telstra haven't even announced the iPhone on NextG, there's no way this story is true.

Apple Receives 188 Mysterious Cargo Containers: 3G iPhones, New MacBooks or the Finest Colombian Snow?
At least this iPhone rumour is believable.

Scientist Creates Cold Fusion For the First Time In Decades
Is cheap energy for everyone on its way?

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

