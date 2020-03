Brando's latest USB gizmo is an 8.5-inch high plasma tube that's an adjustable-brightness desk lamp. But flick a switch, and it pulses mesmerically in time to the sound of your music... or to the sound of you making "Vwummmm. Vwummm.... Cssshhsh!" noises as you sit there wishing it was four feet longer and had real cutting power. Sadly it doesn't, but this piece of desktop lighting fun is available now for US$15, in blue, green or red. [Brando]