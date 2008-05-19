Brando Sets its Sights on Your IQ with Brain Twist Pyramid Puzzle

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

It may be way too early on Monday morning to get you pondering the inner workings of your IQ and EQ, but nevertheless here's this new gizmo from our favourites Brando. It's a puzzle supposedly designed to improve both of those measures of intelligence, working in a sort-of, but not quite, Rubik's Cube kind of way. The idea is that as you twist and wiggle the the cone-like wings of the puzzle, trying to match up the colours on each face, you're working on your right brain (with spatial reasoning and mental imagery) and your left brain (strong nonverbal logic). Both halves of my brain are currently stalled and needing a coffee, but then maybe a spin with this toy would perk me up just as well. Available now for US$14.90. [Brando]

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

