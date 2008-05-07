Brando Bluetooth Headset Stylus: Napoleon Solo Would be Jealous

Brando's designers, holed up in their top-secret gizmo design bunker, must've been watching The Man From U.N.C.L.E as they dreamed up this Bluetooth device. It's a pendant-style headset, with built-in speaker and microphone, crammed into a pen-shaped stylus. So you can hang it round your neck and use an earpiece, prod at your PDA with it or, most satisfyingly, hold it to your head and gabble into it, making passers-by think you're barking mad a secret agent. It's got Bluetooth 2.0 EDR, a 10 metre range and a USB-charging Li-polymer battery that's good for three hours talk time and 90 hours standby. Sadly it omits a ballpoint function, and an amnesia pill concealed in the cap, but it's available now for just US$30. [Brando]