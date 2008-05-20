Bong Guitar Hits All the High Notes

The guy in the leopard-skin fez is Mike Edison, a former editor of High Times. The guitar that he's strumming on not-so-convincingly is the ChroniCaster, a bulletproof plexiglass little number, complete with bong add-on for those whose motto is Fumo, Ergo Sum. I think this is all a ploy to publicise Edison's new book, entitled I Like Words So Much I'm Going to Give My Autobiography a Mahoosive Title So That Everyone Will Get Tired of Reading It and Just Go Out And Buy It. Hello? Is Anyone There? Please Come Back, I'm Stoned and Paranoid. No, it's called I Have Fun Everywhere I Go: Savage Tales of Pot, Porn, Punk Rock, Pro Wrestling, Talking Apes, Evil Bosses, Dirty Blues, American Heroes, and the Most Notorious Magazines in the World. Now, someone get him a glass of water. [YouTube via Boing Boing]