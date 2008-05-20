Boeing Begins Firing Air High-Energy Laser, Nearby Planets Run Away

Last week Boeing fired their high-energy chemical laser aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft for the first time ever, which is the first step in the final sprint to achieve a fully functional laser-based anti-missile system next year. By year's end the Advanced Tactical Laser will be firing at ground targets. According to Boeing, the ATL will "destroy, damage or disable targets with little to no collateral damage," thanks to its "ultra-precision engagement capability." I'm sure the dudes defending the Rebel Base at Hoth were delighted with that thought. [Boeing]