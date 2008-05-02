BMP Preparing to "Roll Out" 40-Foot Tall LED, HDTV Megascreens to an Event Near You

Big Moving Pictures (BMP) describes itself as "a rolling television network." Basically, that means they deliver gigantic televisions, cameras and sound equipment to major outdoor events like a Blue Angeles flying demo to enhance the experience. Thanks to an agreement signed yesterday, BMP plans on kicking the entertainment factor up a notch or two by building gigantic, truck-mounted 40' x 22' (12 x 7 metres) HDTV screens and hauling them to a rock concert near you. When completed, the displays will be the largest mobile HDTVs in the world—and the first LED displays that provide full HDTV resolution in daytime outdoor environments.

The hydraulically operated jumbo TVs are expected to weigh an astonishing 30,000 kilos and deliver true 16:9 aspect ratio for direct usage of 720P HDTV signals. Other features include an LED element pitch of 15mm and a brightness range up to 10,000NITS—so the TVs are not only bigger, they should also be significantly brighter than anything else out there. How long it will take to get these screens built has not been determined, but one thing is for sure—when all is said and done they should be a big hit with an audience (and advertisers).

BIG MOVING PICTURES & STRONGBASE USA SIGN PARTNERING AGREEMENT TO PRODUCE THE WORLD'S LARGEST MOBILE HDTV SCREENS

April 30, 2008

LAS VEGAS, NV (APRIL 30, 2008) - Big Moving Pictures Inc. (BMP), the creator of the 'rolling television network' concept, and Strongbase USA today announced the signing of a unique agreement to create the largest mobile LED screen displays ever produced to make BMP the undisputed leader in on-site audience engagement systems.

Raising the bar for "state of the art" at just under 40 feet wide by 22 feet high (more than 40 percent larger than current screens) MEGASCREENS will be the first LED displays to ever provide full HDTV resolution in daytime outdoor environments.

Big Moving Pictures will transport MEGASCREENS to the largest events in the United States and Canada where they will augment and enhance the audience experience at air shows featuring the US Navy Blue Angels, US Air Force Thunderbirds and open-wheel auto races such as the NHRA and Indy.

"We are building a 'rolling television network'," said BMP President & CEO David Knight, "with everything that a television network normally has - cameras, graphics, performers, and supported by national advertisers - but using giant screens to reach large audiences instead of their home TV sets."

Utilizing the worlds' largest mobile televisions, Big Moving Pictures will be able to capture and command the attention of millions of viewers nationwide at many of the most popular annual outdoor events.

State-Of-The-Illumination-Art

MEGASCREENS will be built using the brightest Light-Emitting-Diode (LED) technology available. Essentially an evolution of the video display systems currently used in stadiums or rock concerts, MEGASCREENS are the biggest and most powerful LED-based display solution yet devised.

"There is simply nothing out there in the world of big screens even close to these - MEGASCREENS will be forty percent bigger and about 200 percent brighter than any current mobile outdoor screen," stated Knight, "plus they can withstand the rigors of the aviation and motorsports environments, including the ability to be situated next to runways, on oceanfront piers and even barges in the water, taking punishment from high winds and saltwater bombardment."

Knight explained "This is an extreme engineering challenge, which is why we elected to partner with the most successful maker of LED-based video systems in the world, Strongbase through their American arm, Strongbase USA."

Going To The Source

Big Moving Pictures spent nearly eighteen months doing prototyping and test performances using a wide variety of vendors' outdoor LED display units and found that none of the well-entrenched products could meet BMP's specific technological, environmental and scalability needs. At the end of this search, BMP elected to work directly with the company that has been providing LEDs and related componentry to most of the display industry: Hong Kong Strongbase Investment Group through Strongbase USA, which handles North American sales, service and marketing for its parent.

Through its tight engineering partnership with Strongbase BMP has been able to move its development plans forward more quickly to the mutual benefit of both companies. "Our work with and for BMP is taking us into new territory, with the production of the most powerful mobile screens in the world," said San Wang, Managing Director of Strongbase USA. "The challenges posed by this development and manufacturing effort are placing us at the forefront of the LED display systems world, leading to new and advanced products which all of our customers can take advantage of," Wang continued.

Why The Rolling Television Network & MEGASCREENS, Now

Advertisers have learned that they cannot rely entirely on in-home media to reach and motivate consumers. Recognising a unique opportunity Big Moving Pictures developed its "Rolling Television Network" which offers advertisers the opportunity to connect effectively with consumers at many extraordinarily well-attended outdoor events.

Through its unique alliances with many of the most important air shows that feature the US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force Thunderbirds jet teams Big Moving Pictures will give millions of attendees unprecedented views inside cockpits and from the pilot's point of view as well as insights into who the pilots are through 90-second "Meet The Team" exclusives.

BMP's programming is supported by commercials for major brands that run during intervals in the action. The company will announce additional partnerships in the motorsports and music categories within the coming year.

Why Strongbase USA

It was the need for big, bright, super-clear images in outdoor venues combined with transportability for city-to-city movement that drove BMP to seek a partner in the MEGASCREEN development effort: Strongbase USA was the undisputed winner. "We are extremely confident in our ability to support this development partnership like no other manufacturer," stated Greg Hawkins, Director of Sales & Marketing for Strongbase USA. "Big Moving Pictures is a detail-oriented, business-focused group who treat this effort as core to their business. We are thrilled to partner with them on the MEGASCREEN project."

MEGASCREEN Truck Open

High Definition, High Visibility Outdoors

The Big Moving Pictures/Strongbase developed MEGASCREENS are the first mobile screens to provide a true HD display for crisp, ultra-bright viewing by hundreds of thousands of audience members at an outdoor event. Using the 720P standard for high definition supported by many broadcast networks such as ABC, Fox, and ESPN where the progressive-scan format offers better imaging for sports and with a projected 5-7 year life MEGASCREENS will be available to serve the needs of Big Moving Pictures and other users in the action sports, movie, music, product launch, and videogaming industries for a long time to come.

About Big Moving Pictures

Big Moving Pictures is the first company to monetize advertising on outdoor television screens at large events on a national scale. Although superficially similar to the systems of production trucks and outdoor LED screens seen for years at baseball games, NFL, NASCAR and others, BMP applies a new, Silicon Valley-style angle that makes it possible for advertisers to conclusively reach their target consumers, and introduces the ad-based revenue model to large spectator events — this works thanks to BMP's total integration with the event itself — there is no competing 'signal' coming over the sound system or screens that could confuse or distract the audience — in every sense of the word, Big Moving Pictures becomes one with the show.

About Strongbase USA

Strongbase USA is a full colour display manufacturer and content provider, specializing in custom design applications using light emitting diode (LED) technology, including but not limited to: indoor and outdoor display solutions, engineering design services, portable video walls, mobile video display solutions, stadium and arena scoreboards, and custom content software development. Strongbase USA is the North American Division of Hong Kong Strongbase Investment Group, the largest full colour display manufacturer in China with over 3,000 display installations worldwide, is currently listed on the London, Hon g Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

About MEGASCREENS

Weighing 66,000 pounds and hydraulically operated, the MEGASCREENS are trailer-mounted for maximum portability and rapid deployment into a given situation. Typical time from arriving onsite to displaying video will be under one hour, done by a single technician or truck driver. Image area sizing will be 39.4'W x 22'H in a true 16:9 aspect ratio for direct usage of 720P HDTV signals. LED element pitch is 15mm, brightness range up to 10,000NITS. HD video transmission to the screens will be accomplished by laser-based, digital microwave or fibre optic cabling systems.