Blu-ray Coffee Table, Pac-Man Tabletop For Grown-ups

When tabletop arcade manufacturer Retro-Tech makes a coffee table, it's gotta do more than hold books on Famous Chateaus of the 18th Century and What Things Look Like From the Sky. It has to hold that stuff and piss off your home theater.

So they start with a 19" touchscreen, add a Blu-ray drive with video out and a Microsoft keyboard and mouse to control is all. (And we're pretty sure a PC is stuck in there too.) To round it out, 6mm of "toughened glass" protects the top, though we're a bit confused if the touchscreen still works when covered. You can definitely see the arcade influence in the design, but we wish they'd gone a step or two further in incorporating the glossier elements of tabletop games. And would a splash of colour hurt anyone? Price TBA. [Retro-Tech via Ubergizmo]

coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

