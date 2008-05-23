Blazepro Offers Realistic Wii Racing Wheel For Better Mario Kart Control

If you haven't quite earned a licence for Mario Kart driving, you can bypass the tacky training wheel and head straight for a realistic, grown-up solution. Blazepro is now offering a beefed-up racing wheel for the Wii that promises better driving accuracy. And, since the base can be attached to any desktop for better stability, chances are it can deliver on that promise. When your skills improve, you can even detach the wheel for traditional in-air gameplay. Available for only US$5.87. [Superufo via Wii News]