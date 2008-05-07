BlackBerry Niagara Full Specs Leaked (Has 3G After All)

It looks like The Boy Genius Report has scored some more information on the BlackBerry Niagara. Apparently it's a 3G (EVDO) device after all, planned for Verizon in May 2009. It's said to feature QWERTY, 480×360 LCD, aGPS, 3.2MP camera and OS 4.7. But to make things more confusing, there's a very similar model called the Javelin, featuring quad-band GSM/EDGE. In other words, the Javelin sounds like the what we thought the Niagara was yesterday, a dumbed-down Blackberry 9000 for cheapskates. Boy, isn't this fun! [BGR]