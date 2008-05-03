BlackBerry Kickstart Launching on T-Mobile, Less Ugly Than Suspected

Boy Genius has a new round of shots and specs for RIM's first BlackBerry clamshell, the Kickstart. Most important, it's launching on T-Mobile, but a close second is that it's not quite as design challenged as it originally appeared. Here, it actually looks good, at least as good as flip phones can look, and seems like it'll come in a full Skittles rainbow. Specs are pretty average (definitely a consumer phone), notably lacking 3G. But it's got Wi-Fi, 2MP cam, internal LCD is 320x240, external is 160x128, and it's running the 4.6 OS—same as as the 9000. BGR's pegging Sept. as release date. [BGR]