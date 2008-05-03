How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

BlackBerry Kickstart Launching on T-Mobile, Less Ugly Than Suspected

Boy Genius has a new round of shots and specs for RIM's first BlackBerry clamshell, the Kickstart. Most important, it's launching on T-Mobile, but a close second is that it's not quite as design challenged as it originally appeared. Here, it actually looks good, at least as good as flip phones can look, and seems like it'll come in a full Skittles rainbow. Specs are pretty average (definitely a consumer phone), notably lacking 3G. But it's got Wi-Fi, 2MP cam, internal LCD is 320x240, external is 160x128, and it's running the 4.6 OS—same as as the 9000. BGR's pegging Sept. as release date. [BGR]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

