BlackBerry Bold Launching On NextG



The other day when RIM announced their Blackberry Bold, We had no idea which Australian carrier would be selling it. Now we do: MIS Australia is reporting that the Bold will be the first Blackberry available on NextG.

The smartphone could launch as early as July, with an official announcement expected within the next few weeks.

That kind of timeframe presumably puts it in a vicious head-to-head battle with the iPhone. And while it's widely expected that Telstra will announce that they too will sell Apple's 2nd-gen handset, they've kept quiet about it despite the noise coming from Optus and Vodafone. Maybe they're putting their money behind the proven Blackberry formula?

[MIS Australia]