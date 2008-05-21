BlackBerry Bold Also Inspired By Sony Ericsson W880i, Evidently

While working on the W890i review, I came across a video of Brian using a Sony Ericsson W880i and found the icons to be extremely familiar. A few seconds later, I realised they bear a striking resemblance to those found on the recently announced BlackBerry Bold. And not that it's a huge deal or anything, but after BlackBerry's CEO insisted on it being three years in the making and not a response to anything, I find it a bit odd that the Bold shares commonalities with two phones released in 2007. [BlackBerry Bold on Giz]