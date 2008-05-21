BlackBerry Bold Also Inspired By Sony Ericsson W880i, Evidently

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

While working on the W890i review, I came across a video of Brian using a Sony Ericsson W880i and found the icons to be extremely familiar. A few seconds later, I realised they bear a striking resemblance to those found on the recently announced BlackBerry Bold. And not that it's a huge deal or anything, but after BlackBerry's CEO insisted on it being three years in the making and not a response to anything, I find it a bit odd that the Bold shares commonalities with two phones released in 2007. [BlackBerry Bold on Giz]

coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

