According to CNET, RIM is planning to ship the newly announced BlackBerry Bold (aka 9000) with some newfangled music capability that the folks at Apple may not be all that pleased with. The program in question has been dubbed "Blackberry Media Sync"—and it will make it possible to transfer music to the phone via iTunes. There has been no official word yet, but my guess is that Steve's reaction will be to bypass diplomacy and stomp on RIM Godzilla style. [CNET]