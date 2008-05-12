How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

BlackBerry Bold (aka 9000) Officially Official

They said it would be formally announced on the 12th. They said it would be called the Bold. Photos suggested that it would be the sexiest thing to come out of Canada since Sarah McLachlan's Fumbling Towards Ecstasy. And they wuz right. Boy Genius says it'll be available this summer on AT&T 3G, with a T-Mobile 3G edition in the wings—the handset can handle 850/1900/2100Mhz for HSDPA/UMTS, plus T-Mo's 1700MHz band. Sascha at PC Mag is reporting a CDMA/EV-DO version as well. Jump for more details—and giddy tittering—from sources all around the web, plus the official press release.

AU: Bet you Aussies want to know who this will be released through locally, don't you? Well, we have the answer - they don't know yet. They are currently "working with partners in Australia to bring the BlackBerry Bold smartphone to the local market. Australian carriers and pricing will be confirmed at a later time." Not as satisfying as you hoped, huh?

BlackBerry Bold 2BlackBerry Bold 3BlackBerry Bold 1

