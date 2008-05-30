BioShock Plus Accelerometer-Powered FPS Coming to iPhone

We've already seen a demo of Quake 3 Arena running NETWORKED on two iPhones with accelerometers, but news is some more similar games are coming this way. First, there's Re-Volt, made by some Canadian developer, that'll have Quake-ish graphics and feature tilt and touch controls as well. Then, even better, there will be BioShock. Yes, that BioShock. The one with the fantastic mood and storytelling. Who knows how bastardised the iPhone version will be, but we want it. [Pocket Gamer (BioShock) and Pocket Gamer (Re-Volt)]