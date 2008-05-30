BioShock Plus Accelerometer-Powered FPS Coming to iPhone

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We've already seen a demo of Quake 3 Arena running NETWORKED on two iPhones with accelerometers, but news is some more similar games are coming this way. First, there's Re-Volt, made by some Canadian developer, that'll have Quake-ish graphics and feature tilt and touch controls as well. Then, even better, there will be BioShock. Yes, that BioShock. The one with the fantastic mood and storytelling. Who knows how bastardised the iPhone version will be, but we want it. [Pocket Gamer (BioShock) and Pocket Gamer (Re-Volt)]

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

