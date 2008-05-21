Bill Gates Holographic Appearance Brings Inevitable Palpatine References

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Bill Gates addressed a 400-person audience at the World Congress of Information 2008 in Kuala Lumpur, which is nothing unusual except for the way he did it: he appeared using a 15.1-foot holographic projection, probably starting his five-minute pre-recorded speech saying "I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALL!!!" followed by a megalomaniacal laughter. Sadly, that didn't happen and he looked more like a giant-sized Yoda than an Oz-bound Palpatine.

n_pg04bill.jpgThe 15.1-foot projection is a lot bigger than the first holographic appearance by a public personality, a life-sized Prince Charles at Abu Dhabi's World Future Energy Summit.

According to the press at Kuala Lumur, the crowd absolutely loved the high-definition projection of Microsoft's founder and Galactic Emperor, which apparently looked "life-like" and "impressive." Don't know about the first, but we will have to agree on the latter. [The Star Online]

