Bestlink Alpha 400, The US$250 "Eee"

We're a little sick of the Asus Eee metric too, but it sure makes for a succinct headline. The Bestlink Alpha 400 is a 7-inch Linux PC with a 400Mhz processor, scant 128MB of RAM and 1-2GB of internal flash storage. It's nothing impressive, but it only runs US$250...through probably not much else, if you know what I mean. But order 100 or more and the price drops to US$180 per unit. Pretty neat, since US$18,000 could easily buy you just one computer in more advanced configurations. [Desktop Linux]