Best Buy Gives FCC the Finger After Selling Analogue TVs

Back in October, the FCC slapped a bunch of electronics retailers with (small) fines for selling analogue TVs without the appropriate warning stickers of doom that the sets will officially be antiques on Feb. 17, 2009, when the digital switchover apocalypse happens. Best Buy is on the hook for US$280,000. But their lawyers are telling the FCC that it's totally powerless here because they don't have Congressional mojo backing them up. Whatever legal mumbo jumbo is involved, we're glad the FCC laid down the (now sorta) law—we have the feeling it's why Best Buy officially kicked analogue TVs in the first place, and the less stuff to confuse our grandmas, the better. [Ars]