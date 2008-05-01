Benq C36 Mobile Phone Thinks it's a Webcam and Radio Recorder Too

Benq's new C36 mobile phone is labelled a "Music Phone" but it also squeezes in a 1.3 megapixel webcam function and has a built-in FM radio with a recording function. This last even has a scheduling function, so you won't miss your shows. It plays MP3s, WAV, MIDI and AMR, has a 2-inch colour LCD, built-in speakers, records voice notes, has microSD memory expansion and 180 hours standby and 2.4 hour talk time. The phone even has a "Health management" option, dealing with BMI and menstrual matters—we'd love to have been at the design meeting where they dreamed that up. The little 77 gram phone is available in blue, in Indonesia in May at first, with other countries to follow. No info on pricing. [Benq via TFTS]