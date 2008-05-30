Be a Space Ambassador, Fly On Virgin Galactic for Free

Screw volunteering to lie down for 90 days for NASA: the National Space Society is offering a job as a Space Ambassador, with taking a ride into space as part of the duties. Yes— this is the kind of job you dreamed of when you were a kid, but you'd also have to "inspire the astronauts, space scientists and extraterrestrial entrepreneurs of the future." Made possible by a Virgin Galactic donation, the program's open to anyone, anywhere. What are you waiting for? Head on over to the website and fill in the form to register your interest, spaceman. I've already filled it in. [Wired Science]