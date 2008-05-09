BBQ Sword Makes You the Swashbuckler of Sausages

En Garde meat products! Armed with your BBQ sword you can finally take your rightful place at the grill as the Musketeer of meats. Plus, with the handy eye mask that is included, you can maintain your secret identity. Just remember, theatrics are the name of the game for any superhero—so make sure to "sign" your KC masterpieces with a Zorro-esque slash of your sword. Available soon for around US$29. [Firebox via NOTCOT]