Charcoal grilling undoubtedly tastes better than gas, but coals can be a pain. This Baja BBQ is a solution to the more lazy among us who'd rather not deal with coal chimneys and lighter fluid. Constructed of 100% recycled biodegradable paper pulp, the Baja's 2 pounds of coals will be perfectly hot after 20 minutes and a match. And the whole thing sounds just eco friendly enough to satiate the yuppies who will be buying the Baja at the "gourmet supermarkets" soon. [Mike and Maaike via core77]