Bathe With the Bears Using Sea to Summit's Pocket Shower

Usually camping and showering are either/or activities, but for those of you who absolutely have to cart the body wash and loofah into the wild, the Pocket Shower from Sea to Summit could be for you.

The 10-litre Pocket Shower sports a compact showerhead that operates with twisting on/off valve. Bathers can adjust the stream to produce a slow trickle, or open it up completely for a dousing 8-minute power shower. Want a warm shower for those cool, crisp camping mornings? Leave the black fabric out in the sun.

Alternatively, the Pocket Shower can also be used as a dry sack to transport clothes, a sleeping bag, or those aforementioned beauty products no self-respecting city slicker would be without on the open range. [Sea to Summit]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

