Awesome DS Digital Sketchbook App Turns You Into Pocket Picasso (If You Don't Suck at Drawing)

Nintendo might be the best videogame company on earth, but occasionally they waste some real opportunities. Like Mario Paint on the DS. It's pleading for it. But Wired's How-To Wiki shows us how to turn it into a sweet digital sketchbook in the meantime with Colors. All you need to install it is a DS-compatible flash cartridge and a microSD card. Colors is a fairly basic (no layers or undo yet) but still impressive paint app, and more features, like DS-to-DS collaborative painting, are coming. You can use a full-size Wacom stylus if the DS one cramps your style, and export via Wi-Fi or microSD. To see what you can really do, check out this amazing Rembrandt replica by Jason Dunn.

[Colors, Wired How To via Lifehacker]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

